Halifax home suffers major damage after Monday afternoon fire

No injuries were reported after a fire caused major damage to a Halifax home Monday afternoon.

Two dozen firefighters and seven trucks responded at 4:10 p.m. after a report of a fire at a home in the 2700 block of Joseph Howe Drive, near the Manulife building.

Mike Blackburn, district chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said there was heavy fire and smoke on the back side of the house. Crews were able to knock the fire down.

Blackburn said Monday's high humidity made it necessary to bring in more personnel, who had to be swapped out much faster than normal.

"It's pretty draining on the crews when they're in there," he said. "It's physically demanding and the conditions didn't help us today. We had high winds there at times."

Two women and a man were inside the home at the time of the fire.

It's unclear what caused the fire, or where it started.

