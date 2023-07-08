In her 10th round of golf, this Nova Scotian had a hole-in-one

Jordan Swinney is so new to golf that she didn't know a hole-in-one is a really big deal until she got one.

The 26-year-old from Halifax was playing at Indian Lake Golf Course, which is near Halifax, on June 27.

Playing from the forward tees on the par-three second hole, Swinney took out her seven-iron on what's pegged as a 99-yard hole.

Swinney hit an arcing shot that landed on the fringe in front of the green. The ball rolled another dozen or so feet into the hole.

"I was very excited, but obviously with it only being my 10th round of golf, I didn't realize how big of a deal it was and my friends were so excited for me," said Swinney.

"There was a few people standing [around and] watching, about to start their round as well, and everyone was just so shocked."

Swinney said it wasn't until she told her mom about the ace that she realized the significance. Swinney's mom told her that her father and uncle had been playing for 45 years and hadn't carded a hole-in-one — just like the vast majority of golfers.

According to the PGA, the odds of an average golfer getting a hole-in-one are one in 12,500.

Terrible weather

Matt Blades is friends with Swinney and was playing with her that day. He said the forecast called for cool and damp, but a downpour started on the first hole.

"It seemed like everything was stacked against it not happening because of how hard the rain was coming down, visibility is low, the rain is just pouring down in sheets and she hit the perfect shot," he said.

Swinney only took up golf this year. After playing some rounds at golf simulators with friends, she bought herself some clubs and started playing on real courses. She's only played a handful of courses so far.

A manager in the hospitality business, Swinney was motivated to start playing because she wanted to play in her company's charity tournament.

Room for improvement

She said that in a nine-hole round at a course like Indian Lake, she scores around 60.

"Now I'm just just hoping to work on my overall score and maybe I can get another [hole-in-]one sometime," said Swinney.

Blades is thrilled for his friend.

"It's really nice to see that happen to somebody because that's going to nurture her excitement for golf for the rest of her life," he said.

