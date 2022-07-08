2 Halifax Mooseheads selected in NHL 2022 entry draft

Two Halifax Mooseheads were drafted in the NHL's 2022 entry draft in Montreal on Friday.

Jake Furlong of Upper Tantallon, N.S., was selected by the San Jose Sharks as the 140th overall selection.

The 18-year-old left-handed defenceman scored four goals and got 38 assists in 67 regular season games in the 2021-22 season with the Mooseheads.

Furlong, who just graduated from high school last month, said it felt awesome to be at the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Bell Centre in Montreal alongside his parents and younger sister.

"It's really special to be here with my family and some people that have been with me my entire hockey career," Furlong said.

Jake Furlong goes to San Jose! Proud of you Jake. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoMooseGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoMooseGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/s57ASbUyqF">pic.twitter.com/s57ASbUyqF</a> —@HFXMooseheads

Attending the draft event was something he'll never forget. "Lots of emotions, obviously, but to be here with my buddies and kids I played against growing up, it's obviously really special," he said.

"Just to be that person, hear all the names, call all the teams, all the hockey people, it's pretty cool," Furlong said.

As a kid, Furlong's favourite team to cheer on from home was the Pittsburgh Penguins and hometown hero Sidney Crosby, who hails from Cole Harbour.

Jordan Dumais of L'Île-Bizard, Que. was selected 96th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets as family and friends watched.

The right winger finished the season with the Mooseheads scoring 109 points in 68 regular season games.

Get ready Columbus fans. You'll love this guy. Congrats Jordan. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoMooseGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoMooseGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/S5Jfaavxhl">pic.twitter.com/S5Jfaavxhl</a> —@HFXMooseheads

He had no clue which team he was going to, but Dumais said he couldn't be more excited that it was the Blue Jackets.

"My whole life I've been working for this moment and the job's not over obviously, but I mean, it's a huge milestone in my life, and I couldn't be more proud," Dumais said.

Dumais said he owes his success to the Mooseheads. "They trusted me and gave me some of the opportunities to be a success and to grow," he said. "They're a huge reason why I'm here today."

The boys in their new threads with Coach Favreau. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoMooseGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoMooseGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLDraft</a> <a href="https://t.co/JtFWAK9Mu8">pic.twitter.com/JtFWAK9Mu8</a> —@HFXMooseheads

Furlong's next journey starts Sunday when he flies down to meet the team. "It's pretty special just to give a bit of pride to back home, especially Upper Tantallon and Halifax," he said. "I'm just happy to represent Nova Scotia in a positive way."

Both players did stints in the United States in the 15 and under AAA league before joining the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2020.

MORE TOP STORIES