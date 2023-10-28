Mooseheads star led the QMJHL in scoring last year. Now he wants a championship

For a couple of hours after Halifax Mooseheads practices end, forward Jordan Dumais and a handful of other teammates can be found on the ice fine-tuning their games.

While already a gifted hockey player, Dumais's attention to detail is emblematic of his quest to become a better hockey player.

"I just think about the future and I want this to be my life and my career, so I just play my best every night," said the 19-year-old who spent the summer at training camp with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

Dumais led the QMJHL in scoring last season with 140 points, setting a franchise record. He was invited to Canada's world junior selection camp, but didn't make the team, a snub he conceded motivated him.

Dumais said he's not thinking about world juniors this year, but said what is on his mind is how last season ended. The Mooseheads lost in the QMJHL final, which left a bitter taste.

Halifax Mooseheads captain Jake Furlong says Dumais is quiet, but leads by example. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

"I think every year we got closer and closer, and I think we're learning.… Obviously, we're close, but we're going to try and go for it all this year," said Dumais, who is in his fourth season with the Mooseheads.

The Mooseheads made a strong push to win the title last season, trading for two coveted overage players, Alexandre Doucet and Josh Lawrence. Dumais, Lawrence and Doucet finished 1-2-3 in league scoring, respectively.

Dumais said he doesn't feel any extra pressure now that Doucet and Lawrence have moved on.

"Not really, no. They were only there for the second half of the season," he said, noting he played a good chunk of the season alongside players Markus Vidicek and Mathieu Cataford, both of whom are with the team this season.

The Mooseheads are off to a strong start and are near the top of the league standings.

On pace for franchise points record

Dumais only returned to the team just over a week ago, but was already tied for fifth in team scoring ahead of Saturday's game. He was also 14 points behind Brandon Benedict's franchise record of 303 career points entering the game at Acadie-Bathurst.

Team captain Jake Furlong said Dumais leads by example.

"He's not the most … vocal guy," said Furlong. "He's pretty quiet."

Dumais's leadership shows up in the lengthy practices, setting up other teammates to score and his willingness to backcheck.

Dumais poses for a portrait after he was drafted by the Blue Jackets at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

"He's just kind of all over the ice, in a good way," said Furlong.

Furlong marvels at Dumais's skills, especially his penchant for knocking pucks out of the air, but said Dumais keeps getting better.

"You can see it paying off for him," said Furlong. "He's special."

MORE TOP STORIES