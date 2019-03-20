Man to stand trial on obstruction charge linked to Joneil Hanna death

A Bras d'Or, N.S., man will go to trial in connection with the death of Joneil Hanna, 17, who was hit and killed a year ago while walking on the side of a rural Cape Breton highway following a grad party.

Judge David Ryan ruled Wednesday in Sydney provincial court there is enough evidence to send the driver of the vehicle, Hayden Kenneth Laffin, 22, to trial on a charge of attempting to obstruct justice.

The judge made his ruling after a preliminary hearing on the matter was held in March. Details from that hearing are banned from publication.

The date for trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court will be determined next month.

The date for Hayden Laffin's trial will be set next month. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

Hanna's mother, Jennifer Hanna, told reporters she is relieved the matter will proceed to trial.

"I just feel happy that Joneil might get some kind of justice," she said.

Friends and family of Joneil Hanna embrace after learning that Hayden Laffin will stand trial in connection with Hanna's death. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

