Liquor charges withdrawn against Cape Breton couple who hosted grad party

A provincial court judge in Sydney, N.S., has dismissed Liquor Control Act charges laid against a Cape Breton couple following a grad party last year attended by a teen who later died on a nearby highway.

Kenneth Wilkie, 52, and his wife, Donna Wilkie, 49, of Leitches Creek, were charged under Section 95(a), allowing drunkenness to take place on their property.

The charges against the Wilkies were dropped Wednesday after the Crown offered no evidence in the case.

Joneil Hanna, 17, was struck and killed by a vehicle on June 10, 2018, after attending the large outdoor party at the Wilkies's property. Cape Breton Regional Police were called to the party to respond to complaints of large numbers of people drinking.

Hayden Kenneth Laffin, 22, the driver of that car that hit Hanna, faces charges of obstruction of justice. He will return to court in Sydney next month to have a trial date set.

