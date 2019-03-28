Charge dropped against man connected to death of Cape Breton teen

Nova Scotia Crown prosecutors are dropping the only charges laid in relation to the 2018 death of Cape Breton teen Joneil Hanna.

Hayden Laffin was the driver who hit Hanna on Highway 223 hear North Sydney in June 2018. Both had just left an outdoor graduation party at nearby Leitches Creek.

Hanna, 17, was alive when first responders arrived but later died in hospital from his injuries.

Laffin was charged with attempting to obstruct justice after Hanna's death, and the charge went to a preliminary hearing last March. A few months later, a provincial court judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to send Laffin to trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

But that trial will no longer happen.

A Crown attorney said Wednesday in court they had reviewed the transcript from the preliminary hearing and realized there was no reasonable expectation for conviction.

Joneil Hanna, shown with his baby daughter, died at age 17 after being hit by a car in Leitches Creek, Cape Breton. (Gofundme)

Police were called to the party in Leitches Creek the night of Hanna's death, and Hanna's parents have said they should have conducted a breathalyzer test on Laffin. Police said they didn't have grounds to do so.

Hanna's father, John Parr, filed a complaint under the Police Act over the breathalyzer issue, and over the police's failure to shut down the party. Parr said police neglected their duties, but an investigation by Halifax Regional Police disagreed. HRP investigators issued a report last March, clearing Cape Breton Regional Police of any wrongdoing.

Parr appealed that decision to the province's Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, who forwarded the issue to the review board for a hearing.

