Onslow Mountain man pleads guilty to 2 child porn charges

An Onslow Mountain, N.S., man has pleaded guilty to two child pornography charges arising from his arrest last May.

Jon-Erik Hill, 31, was facing charges of making, transmitting and possessing child pornography.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to transmitting and possessing child pornography during an appearance in provincial court in Truro.

The third charge will be withdrawn when he is sentenced in September. Hill has been free on conditions since his arrest.

RCMP were tipped off by a social media app that found child pornography was being shared on its service.

Police arrested Hill at his home.

At the time of his arrest, RCMP cautioned parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children's internet activities during the pandemic when they were likely spending more unsupervised time online.

