What happened when this boxer told his fellow fighters he was gay

After Johnny Mac began boxing about seven months ago at the Spryfield Boxing Gym in Halifax, he would occasionally make reference in front of the guys to his "partner." But he offered little more.

The 29-year-old had trained as a teen while growing up Inverness, N.S., and had returned to the sport as an adult. It now helped him cope with a past that included addictions and post-traumatic stress disorder.

But at the Spryfield gym, he had another concern — coming out. Eventually, someone asked for clarification on "partner," and Mac told them. He was gay.

"There was kind of a sense of shock. Most people look at me and they don't think that," said Mac.

After the initial shock wore off, Mac said he's been "overwhelmed with support" from his fellow boxers.

Now, he's training for his first professional match.

Johnny Mac took up boxing as a teen in Inverness, N.S., after he'd been bullied. (Submitted by Reed Jones)

Mac started boxing when he was 14 years old and trained on his own time until Frank Wall from Sydney Mines, N.S., took him under his wing.

He eventually departed his home province for Ontario, where he faced addictions, post-traumatic stress disorder and other struggles that he's vague about.

It wasn't until seven months ago that he met well-known Halifax boxer Tyson Cave at the Spryfield Boxing Gym and started training professionally.

Now, he wakes up every day at 3:30 a.m. He does weights, then cardio, before heading to the gym for 12 hours. Yes, 12 hours. In between, he stops for breakfast.

When he's not training, he's working 13-hour shifts as a truck driver.

"It takes 100 per cent dedication," said Mac. "It's definitely a challenge, but I'm making it happen."

Tyson Cave owns the Spryfield Boxing Gym, where Johnny Mac trains. (Submitted by Martin Blais/Aggro Photography)

Cave, who owns the Spryfield Boxing Gym, said no one at the gym is bothered by Mac being gay, especially because of how "family oriented" the place is.

"Johnny catches some jokes, but we catch some jokes back from Johnny. It's just the way the gym is," he said.

Cave himself has won a number of titles.

"I think boxing's one of the best rehabs there is to deal with your issues and deal with your problems," he said, pointing out the way it lets you get out your frustrations.

He's seen a lot of boxers over the years. And Mac is just like the others, in a good way.

"He works hard, just like the rest of the boys. That's it," he said. "Johnny's 100 per cent man. He's ready to fight."

Johnny Mac will make his professional boxing debut on June 15 in Bedford, N.S. (Submitted by Reed Jones)

As for his legacy, Mac thinks he may be leaving one. He said he has a sense that he may be someone people look up to in future.

But he doesn't consider himself a trailblazer.

"I think of myself as a fighter," he said.

Mac's first professional fight will be against New Brunswick fighter Luke Noel on June 15 at the LeBrun Recreation Centre in Bedford, N.S.

