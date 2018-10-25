Longtime Men of the Deeps conductor John O'Donnell dies

John O'Donnell, the man who coaxed harmonies, emotion and passion from generations of coal miners as conductor of the Men of the Deeps choir, has died.

O'Donnell died Thursday morning after living with cancer for several years. He was 83.

He served the choir for half a century, not only as a conductor during rehearsals and concerts, but also as a researcher, songwriter and music arranger.

O'Donnell was the conductor of the Men of the Deeps choir for 50 years. (Jenn Sheppard)

"It's a terrible loss, for sure," said Nipper MacLeod, who has sung with the choir for 42 years. "He's responsible for what the Men of the Deeps are today."

And what they are today is not only a musical sensation, but also a reflection of Cape Breton's long mining history and part of the fabric of the island's culture.

The choir has criss-crossed the country countless times to major cities and three-stoplight towns, and travelled to places as far-flung as Kosovo and China. O'Donnell was at the helm for it all until he retired in January 2017.

He was a professor of music at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., and for most of his time with the choir, he travelled about three hours to Glace Bay every Sunday afternoon through the winter to conduct.

"He sacrificed a lot," said MacLeod. "They would have their Sunday dinner on Saturday because Jack was on the road Sunday all the time."

'Diamonds in the rough'

O'Donnell was an ethnomusicologist and a trained pianist, but that musical pedigree didn't get in the way of his connection with the working men of the choir, said current conductor and business manager, Stephen Muise.

"He was able to command respect without being that typical conductor tyrant that everybody thinks you need to be," said Muise. "Those guys, those coal miners, blue-collar, sing-by-the-bonfire singers and guitar players, he was able to wrangle those guys together and turn them into what the Men of the Deeps has become. It's so magical when you think about what he was able to do."

MacLeod agrees.

"Somebody called us one time 'diamonds in the rough.' He took rough diamonds and polished us a little. Most of our guys do not read music, so we have to learn by rote. It was Jack that did all the hard work."

O'Donnell directs the original Men of the Deeps at an event at St. Francis Xavier University in 1967. (Men of the Deeps archives)

And of course there were plenty of sharp, flat or just plain wrong notes along the way.

"He had such an ear," said MacLeod. "If you were making a wrong note, he'd know who it was.… He'd never point out an individual. He'd just say, 'The basses, somebody's wrong in the basses.'"

For Muise, O'Donnell was a role model from early on, when the conductor would come to his house and play duets on the piano with him while visiting Muise's father, who sang in the choir.

"When I was really young, he was just this guy who came to visit, but then you'd go to the concerts and you'd see the Men of the Deeps and you'd see him in front of the choir and he just becomes a bit of an idol," he said. "I grew up trying to be what he was."

John O'Donnell is seen with Nipper MacLeod and Anne Murray. (Men of the Deeps archive)

O'Donnell was a member of the Order of Canada and received several other awards and recognition, including the Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award.

Muise said he went to visit O'Donnell about three weeks ago.

"Right out of the gate, as soon as we entered, he wanted to talk about the fellows.… His spirit for the guys was there right to the end of the day for him."

And the members of the miner's choir will undoubtedly keep O'Donnell's spirit alive in every song they sing.

"They'll all remind us of Jack, for sure," said MacLeod. "It'll be hard singing for the next little while because we'll be thinking of him, for sure."