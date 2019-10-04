Former N.S. premier and senator John Buchanan dies at 88
Buchanan was 'a master campaigner and skilled politician,' says PC Leader Tim Houston
Former Nova Scotia premier and senator John Buchanan has died.
Buchanan served as the premier from 1978 to 1990, the fourth-longest serving premier in the province's history.
According to a statement released by the provincial Progressive Conservative caucus, Buchanan died Thursday at the age of 88.
MLAs paid tribute to him in the legislature on Friday morning.
"Premier Buchanan will be remembered as a master campaigner and skilled politician," said PC Leader Tim Houston in a statement.
"But it was his incredible ability to connect with Nova Scotians that I believe is his true legacy."
After Buchanan's term as premier, he was appointed to the Senate. He retired from the Senate in 2006.
"I will remember Premier Buchanan as a wonderful storyteller and a man whose genuine interest in people meant he never forgot a name or a face," Houston said. "He will be missed by many."
With files from Jean Laroche
