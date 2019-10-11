Former premier, senator John Buchanan to be remembered at service today
Hundreds are expected to attend a service honouring the life of former Nova Scotia premier and senator John Buchanan.
Former Nova Scotia premier and senator John Buchanan will be remembered today during a celebration of his life.
Buchanan died Oct. 3 at the age of 88.
The service is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium in Halifax, and will be streamed on a provincial government website.
Hundreds of people are expected to attend.
The Sydney-born politician was the fourth-longest serving premier in the province's history, winning four consecutive majority governments for the Progressive Conservatives between 1978 and 1990.
He resigned from provincial politics in 1990 and became a senator.
Buchanan is recalled by many for his folksy personality and his ability to connect with people.
