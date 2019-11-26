Skip to Main Content
Eskasoni man, 67, gets bail after being charged with 25 sex offences
Joel Nathan Denny of Eskasoni, N.S., who faces 25 charges including sexual exploitation, sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and invitation to sexual touching, was released on bail on Tuesday.

Tom Ayers · CBC News ·
Joel Nathan Denny, 67, is shown being escorted into the Sydney Justice Centre on Nov. 25, 2019. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

A 67-year-old man from Eskasoni, N.S., who was charged over the weekend with 25 sex offences, has been released on bail.

Joel Nathan Denny faces charges including sexual exploitation, sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and invitation to sexual touching.

Three complainants allege the incidents occurred in Eskasoni and Malagawatch between 2011 and 2019.

Any information that could identify the complainants is under a publication ban.

Denny appeared before a judge in Sydney on Tuesday and was given a list of conditions for his release.

$5K bond

He had to post a $5,000 bond and is under orders to live in Malagawatch.

Denny is also to have no contact with the complainants and cannot go near places where anyone under 16 years old may be present.

He is also to abide by a nighttime curfew and can only go to Eskasoni for court.

Elizabeth Marshall, who lives in Eskasoni, said Denny is a well-known figure in the community.

Denny is due in Eskasoni court on Dec. 3 and in Wagmatcook court on Dec. 4.

Tom Ayers has been a reporter and editor for more than 30 years. He has spent the last 15 years covering Cape Breton and Nova Scotia stories.

