Joe Fresh baby hats recalled due to choking hazard

Various Joe Fresh baby girl and boy sun hats have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

In a notice posted on Tuesday, Health Canada said the fastener on the hat my detach and pose a choking hazard to children.

The agency said anyone whose child owns the hat should stop dressing them in it and return it to any Loblaw banner store — such as the Atlantic Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Wholesale Club or Club Entrepôt — for a full refund.

Approximately 64,100 units of the recalled hats were sold in Canada.

Health Canada is advising people who have the hats to return them to any Loblaw banner store. (Health Canada)

The hats were sold between January and June.

As of June 28, Health Canada said Loblaws hadn't received any reports of injuries or incidents in Canada.

The recall involves various styles of the hats in sizes zero to 12 months, and 12 to 24 months.

The affected products have the following codes, which can be found on the product tag:

BGS9C49019.

BGS9C49012.

BGS9C49013.

BGS9C49016.

BBS9C49016.

BBS9C49017.

BBS9C49019.

BBS9C49022.

BBS9C49025.

BBS9C49026.

BBS9C49027.

BGS9C49028.

BBS9C49028.

BBS9C49001.

BBS9C49002.

BBS9C49005.

BBS9C49006.

BBS9C49007.

BBS9C49011.

BBS9C49012.

BBS9C49013.

BBS9C49018.

​​BGS9C49001.

BGS9C49002.

BGS9C49003.

BGS9C49005.

BGS9C49006.

BGS9C49007.

BGS9C49008.

BGS9C49010.

BGS9C49011.

BGS9C49017.

BGS9C49018.

BGS9C49020.

