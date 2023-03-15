Remembering Joan Glode, trailblaizing advocate for Indigenous children's rights

Joan Glode, celebrated Indigenous children's rights pioneer and Mi'kmaw community leader, has died at the age of 75.

Glode passed away peacefully in her home in White's Lake, N.S. on March 9 according to her obituary.

Born in Halifax in 1947, she was one of the first Mi'kmaw people to receive a masters in social work from Dalhousie University in 1973.

She also received both a National Aboriginal Achievement Award and the Order of Canada in 2009 for her contributions to the well being of Indigenous children and families.

Glode was the founder and executive director of the Mi'kmaw Family and Children's Services and spent her career working to improve the lives of Indigenous children.

Glode was influential in establishing Jordan's Principle, which ensures Indigenous children have equal access to supports and services. (Cindy Blackstock/Twitter)

Bob Backen, Glode's partner, said behind all of her accomplishments she was a giving and compassionate person.

"This is a woman that, once you've met, you didn't forget her," he said. "No matter who you were, she was able to talk to you. She was able to show you what was in her heart."

Backen said since her death, he's received an outpouring of messages from people whose lives Glode touched. He said she traveled the world as part of her advocacy for Indigenous children and brought the pride of the Mi'kmaq people wherever she went.

"Out of her 75 years, I only really knew her for 46 or maybe 47 of those years and it just wasn't enough. It wasn't enough," said Backen.

'One of the wisest women I'll ever meet'

Fellow trailblazer for Indigenous child and family welfare, Cindy Blackstock, knew Glode well. She remembers her as "one of the wisest women I'll ever meet."

She describes Glode as a fierce advocate and someone who would always remind those around her about who they were fighting for.

"Joan Glode knew how to handle trouble. She would stand in trouble so that First Nations, Métis, Inuit families never had to stand there alone."

"She was a convener of good people, and she demanded that we ask more of ourselves than even what we thought was possible on our own," said Blackstock.

Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, said she and Glode were close friends and colleagues. She described Glode as a dedicated and fierce advocate. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Blackstock said she and Glode worked closely together, including in the creation of Jordan's Principle and related Canadian Human Rights Tribunal victories. Jordan's Principle ensures all First Nations children living in Canada have equal and timely access to the supports and services they may need.

"Every child who's ever received a service under Jordan's Principle or families who've received supports under prevention services owe a thank you to Joan Glode," said Blackstock.

Blackstock said Glode knew the lasting importance of the work she was doing.

"She had a duty to leave a legacy beyond the remembering of her name — that your true legacy is lived out in a generation of children who may never know who you are, are living a healthier and happier childhood than what otherwise would have been willed to them."

A memorial service will be held March 25 at the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre in Halifax.

