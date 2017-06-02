Psychiatrist can't find Jimmy Melvin as he's moved through prisons

Notorious Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr. has been bounced through seven maximum security prisons in western Canada in the last six months, his lawyer said Friday, making it impossible for a psychiatrist hired by his defence team to find him.

Melvin, 37, and one of his lawyers, Pat Atherton, were in Nova Scotia Supreme Court to update his status in preparation for a dangerous offender hearing, which is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23 and run for three weeks.

Melvin was convicted in October 2017 on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The Crown served notice it wants to try to have him declared a dangerous offender and locked up indefinitely. A forensic psychiatrist hired by the Crown has already assessed Melvin.

The defence wants their own assessment done. They've lined up a forensic psychiatrist, but Atherton told Justice Peter Rosinski the doctor has been unable to find Melvin. Atherton said when they call the institutions, they will not confirm whether Melvin is being held there.

Rosinski agreed to recommend that Melvin be remanded to a prison or jail in Nova Scotia to make it easier to facilitate a meeting with the psychiatrist.

'Where are my family?'

The defence lawyer also questioned whether an assessment could be ready in time for the scheduled hearing.

Crown prosecutor Rick Woodburn told the judge that the Crown would oppose any postponement.

Melvin, who was transported to the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in order to attend court on Friday, kept up a steady patter with lawyers while he waited for the judge to enter the courtroom.

"I really don't know if I'm coming or going," he said at one point.

"Where are my family?" he said, as he looked at the empty gallery in the courtroom. "Are they all dead?"

Melvin asked his lawyer to bring him books, complaining he hasn't had much to do in prison while awaiting sentence.

Melvin was convicted for an attempt on Terry Marriott Jr.'s life in December 2008. Marriott survived that attempt but was murdered in February 2009. Melvin was charged with first-degree murder in that case but was acquitted at a jury trial in 2017.

MORE TOP STORIES