Jimmy Melvin professes innocence, claims conspiracy at sentencing

Notorious Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr. insisted Wednesday he is innocent of the charges for which he will be sentenced next month and is a victim of a "loosely fabricated conspiracy attempt."

Melvin was convicted in October 2017 of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder for an attack on Terry Marriott Jr. in 2008. Marriott survived the plot against him, but he was killed a few months later. Melvin was charged with Marriott's murder, but was acquitted.

Following his conviction on the attempted murder charge, the Crown served notice it wanted Melvin sentenced as a dangerous offender and locked up indefinitely.

On Wednesday, Melvin spoke in Nova Scotia Supreme Court by video link from a maximum security prison in Quebec, where he is being held .

"This is crazy," Melvin told Justice Peter Rosinski, who will decide his fate. "I'm in f--king Montreal, Quebec, your honour. I'm in a war zone up here."

Melvin maintained his reputation is the only reason he's been implicated in this case.

"I'm convicted loosely on my name, just being known to people that might have partaken in this trial. I did not and have not been convicted and I stand by my innocence, your honour."

Sentencing delays

Melvin's sentencing hearing has been dragging on for months. First it was delayed when he fired a succession of lawyers. Then there was difficulty scheduling a forensic psychiatrist to do an assessment of Melvin requested by his lawyers. And finally, COVID-19 caused still more disruptions in the case.

The Crown and defence made their sentencing arguments last month. The Crown recounted Melvin's lengthy criminal history dating back to 1994 and including 24 convictions.

The Crown also presented evidence of a violent assault that happened at the Atlantic Institution prison in Renous, N.B., on Sept. 26. Melvin knocked another inmate to the ground in an outdoor exercise yard and repeatedly stomped on his head and kicked him until guards were able to intervene.

Melvin has since been transferred to the federal maximum security prison in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que.

Rosinski will make his sentencing decision on Jan. 18. Melvin has asked that he be transported from the Quebec prison to appear in court in person.

MORE TOP STORIES