Jimmy Melvin Jr. says lawyer search being thwarted by Burnside jail guards

Notorious Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr. says his efforts to hire a lawyer to represent him in a dangerous offender hearing are being foiled by guards who won't let him use the phone at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Burnside.

The hearing that could see Melvin locked up indefinitely was supposed to be underway now. But last week, he fired the two lawyers who were representing him, Pat Atherton and Michelle James. He said at the time he had been unable to reach them to discuss his case, so he no longer felt confident in having them as his lawyers.

Melvin was convicted in October 2017 on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The charges stemmed from a plot to kill Terry Marriott Jr. in 2008. Marriott survived that attempt, but was killed a few months later. Melvin was charged with Marriott's murder, but was acquitted at a jury trial in 2017.

Melvin continues to maintain his innocence.

"I'm wrongfully convicted standing here," Melvin told Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Peter Rosinski Thursday morning.

'They'll send me to Timbuktu,' says Melvin

Rosinski has asked Nova Scotia Legal Aid to assist Melvin with his search for a new lawyer. The judge asked that the case return to court in a few weeks to provide an update on the search.

"Don't make it too long or they'll send me to Timbuktu," Melvin said.

In response to Melvin's complaints about his difficulties trying to contact lawyers, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Department of Justice issued a statement.

"Access to legal counsel is a right afforded to all, including inmates in provincial correctional facilities," the statement reads in part.

"Ensuring inmates have phone access to contact legal counsel is a priority."

A spokesperson said the department cannot speak specifically about Melvin's case because of privacy concerns.

The case will return to court Oct. 18.

