Prolific Cape Breton storyteller Jim St. Clair has died

Cape Breton has lost one of its greatest storytellers.

Jim St. Clair died Tuesday night. The Mull River, N.S., resident was 90 years old.

St. Clair was a historian, teacher, environmentalist and community organizer. He was born in Belmont, Mass., but his mother was from Cape Breton and after visiting the area every summer, he eventually moved to Mull River full time.

St. Clair was known for his many contributions to his community and for preserving Cape Breton history, but many knew him best through his talents at storytelling — both in English and Gaelic.

For more than 30 years, his booming baritone voice was heard across the airwaves every week in his column Then and Now on CBC's Information Morning Cape Breton.

"Jim documented so much in thousands of columns over decades for CBC, and it was a privilege ... that we're able to play a part in helping to make some of his original research come alive," said Steve Sutherland, host of Information Morning Cape Breton.

Sutherland said St. Clair carried knowledge of people and places that no one else did.

"What was up here in Jim's head and in his heart, it's stressful to me to think that it's gone," he said.

St. Clair authored several books, and after many years as a teacher and schoolmaster he went on to teach museum studies at University College of Cape Breton, later called Cape Breton University. He also earned an honourary degree from the university.

He was heavily involved in community development in Inverness County and had a hand in preserving buildings at the Nova Scotia Highland Village Museum. That included moving the historic Malagawatch Church to the museum site by barge on the Bras d'Or Lake.

