Former Health Minister Jim Smith remembered as kind, caring person

Dr. Jim Smith carried the compassion and dedication he honed as a family physician into his second career as a politician, according to former Premier Russell MacLellan.

"He cared and he worked until he found a way of getting things done," said MacLellan in a telephone interview from his home in Ingonish. "And he didn't make a lot of fuss about it," he said.

Smith died this weekend; he was 84.

"He was a marvellous individual," MacLellan said. "A gentleman to the core."

Two decades in politics

One of only six Liberals to win in the 1984 election, John Buchanan's largest of four majorities, Smith's introduction to Nova Scotia politics was as an opposition member. He sat on the opposition side of the House for the first of his almost two decades at the legislature.

When the Liberals took power under John Savage's leadership, Smith was assigned his first major cabinet portfolio, minister of community services. He later took over the job of minister of housing and municipal affairs.

But it was during the MacLellan years that Smith got his most challenging jobs, heading the health department and briefly also carrying on the duties of justice minister.

When the Liberals lost government in 1999, Smith was named caucus chair, a position he held until he left politics in 2003.

MORE TOP STORIES