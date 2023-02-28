Yada, yada, yada: Jerry Seinfeld headlining comedy festival in Halifax

The phone has been ringing off the hook for organizers of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival since they announced that Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Halifax this summer.

That's according to staff at Trixstar Productions, which is putting on the event.

The New York-born comedian will be performing at the Garrison Grounds on Aug. 11. Tickets for the 8,500 seats will go on sale Friday.

"He loved the idea of coming to Halifax in the summertime," said Mike Anderson, who is president of Trixstar and a Seinfeld fan himself. "All the planets aligned to make this happen."

Seinfeld is well known for his eponymous hit TV show, which became a cultural sensation in the 1990s.

Anderson said there is another big name yet to be announced for the festival, which will take place from Aug. 11 to 13.

"You've got two of the biggest names in comedy coming to Halifax," he said. "The next one is just as equally impressive for the true comedy fans."

David Spade performs at The Great Outdoor Festival in Calgary last summer. (Trixstar Productions)

This is the first time the Great Outdoors Festival will take place in Halifax, although Seinfeld has performed in the city in the past.

Anderson said the organizers had success with the Great Outdoors Festival in Edmonton and Calgary in previous years, and it made sense to add Halifax next.

The event will have the sound quality of a rock festival and the intimacy of a comedy club, he said. Attendees able to reserve tables with up to six people.

