30 more charges laid against cop accused of theft from grocery stores

Halifax Regional Police have laid 30 additional charges against a 17-year veteran of the force in relation to thefts from multiple Halifax-area grocery stores.

Const. Jennifer McPhee, 42, was already facing seven charges including weapons offences after being accused of theft from an Atlantic Superstore while carrying her service weapon.

Last week, those charges prompted the police force to change its policy and ban officers from taking their guns home in off-duty hours.

She's now also charged with 15 counts of theft under $5,000 and 15 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 in connection with thefts at various Atlantic Superstore locations, according to a news release from Halifax police.

Police say the thefts occurred between Aug. 3 and Sept. 11 at stores in both Halifax and Dartmouth.

She was arrested on the new charges Thursday morning and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Nov. 18.

Previous charges

McPhee was previously charged with careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, contravention of storage regulations, theft under $5,000 and disguise with intent.

McPhee has run into trouble with the law before. In 2013, she pleaded guilty to a breathalyzer offence and received a curative discharge, meaning she had no criminal record.

McPhee has been suspended with pay, which is in line with the Nova Scotia Police Act.

Other officers being investigated

Criminal charges are also being pursued against two other officers, according to Halifax Police Chief Dan Kinsella.

Det. Const. Joseph Farrow, 51, was charged with unlawfully entering a home and sexual assault. The Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, said Farrow knew the owner of the home, whom he is accused of sexually assaulting.

He was off-duty when he was arrested and has been suspended.

A third officer was arrested and released without charges after a domestic incident on Oct. 7 in Eastern Passage, N.S. The 35-year-old man was off duty. The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating that incident.

