Man receives nearly 6-year sentence for shooting in Terence Bay

A prison sentence of nearly six years has been handed down to a man after a shooting last year in the Halifax area that left another man seriously injured.

Jeffrey Paul Mason, 38, was sentenced to five years and 11 months on gun-related charges, uttering threats and intent to cause bodily harm.

He was originally charged with attempted murder after the incident in Terence Bay.

Police were called after a disturbance outside a home on Lower Prospect Branch Road last April 9.

Mason and the 46-year-old victim were involved in an altercation when Mason left the scene and returned with a gun.

He shot the victim before fleeing in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found Mason at a nearby home and arrested him. Police say the two men were known to each other.

MORE TOP STORIES who shot a man last April in the Halifax-area community of Terence Bay.