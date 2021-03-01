Man receives nearly 6-year sentence for shooting in Terence Bay
Jeffrey Paul Mason, 38, was originally charged with attempted murder
A prison sentence of nearly six years has been handed down to a man after a shooting last year in the Halifax area that left another man seriously injured.
Jeffrey Paul Mason, 38, was sentenced to five years and 11 months on gun-related charges, uttering threats and intent to cause bodily harm.
He was originally charged with attempted murder after the incident in Terence Bay.
Police were called after a disturbance outside a home on Lower Prospect Branch Road last April 9.
Mason and the 46-year-old victim were involved in an altercation when Mason left the scene and returned with a gun.
He shot the victim before fleeing in a vehicle.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers found Mason at a nearby home and arrested him. Police say the two men were known to each other.