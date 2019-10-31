Halifax police officer faces 4 charges stemming from Eastern Passage incident

Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog has laid four charges against a Halifax police officer stemming from an off-duty incident in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Const. Jeffery LeBlanc, 35, will be in Dartmouth provincial court on Nov. 12 to face charges of uttering threats, two counts of improper storage and possession of a firearm dangerous to the public peace, the Serious Incident Response Team said in a news release Thursday.

On Oct. 7, RCMP and Halifax police were called to a threats complaint at a Birchill Drive residence that involved a police officer and a woman known to him.

The incident shut down traffic in both directions on Caldwell Road between Hornes and Hines roads for several hours.

During that time, police negotiated with the officer — who was nearby the residence — and he was eventually arrested. He was released without charges at that time.

Four police officers have been arrested and charged with various offences in the past several months. Halifax's new police chief Dan Kinsella has since banned members of the force from taking their guns home when they are off duty.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

