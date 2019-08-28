Jason MacCullough's homicide remains unsolved 20 years later

Twenty years after his body was found on a paved path in Dartmouth, N.S., the killing of Jason MacCullough remains unsolved.

It was around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999, that the 19-year-old's body was found between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Dr. He had been shot in the back of the head while walking home. Halifax police believe his death was random.

Police believe there were many people in the area who witnessed the homicide who haven't come forward.

Jason MacCullough's homicide remains unsolved, 20 years after he was shot in the back of the head on a paved pathway in Dartmouth, N.S. (Submitted by Halifax Regional Police)

The MacCullough case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

The rewards program can be reached at 1-888-710-9090, and those calling must give their name and contact information. Tipsters may be called to testify in court. The amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.

Anonymous tips on MacCullough's death can be called into Nova Scotia Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

At the time of his death, MacCullough was described as a shy teenager who was saving money to go to university. He was also a Boys and Girls Club volunteer who was known to shovel driveways for seniors in his community.

Annual walks against violence have been held in the community in the years following MacCullough's death.

