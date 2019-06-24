Sydney high school teacher guilty of child luring

A Cape Breton high school teacher has been found guilty on one count of child luring.

Jason Daniel Pentecost, 43, was convicted last Friday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney.

The offence occurred between February and June 2017.

Pentecost was originally charged with three counts of luring, following complaints from two girls, aged 16 and 17.

A three-day trial on the charges was held in July 2019.

Pentecost taught math at Sydney Academy, but has not been at work since he was charged in June 2017.

The Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education has not responded to a request for an update on Pentecost's current employment status.

