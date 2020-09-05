Jason Andrew Smith homicide added to rewards program

Jason Andrew Smith's homicide has been added to the province's program that pays rewards for information in major unsolved crimes.

Anyone willing to share information leading to an arrest and conviction in the 2019 death of the 45-year-old man from East Preston, N.S., could be eligible to receive up to $150,000.

Someone drove Smith to the Dartmouth General Hospital on Dec. 15, 2019. He had gunshot injuries and died the following day.

Police believe Smith met with foul play and that there are people who have yet to share information with investigators.

"I urge anyone with information to come forward," Nova Scotia Attorney General and Minister of Justice Mark Furey said in a news release on Friday.

"I hope the addition of this case to the rewards program will help Mr. Smith's loved ones and the community find closure."

Those with information in the matter can call 1-888-710-9090.

They must be willing to share their name and contact information and they may also be called to testify in court. All of the calls are recorded.

Anyone with information on this crime who prefers to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-8477.

