Jar that appears to contain human remains found at construction site

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are looking into a grisly discovery Wednesday at a construction site in Lunenburg County where a worker using an excavator unearthed a small glass jar that appeared to contain human remains.

"I really don't want to get into exactly what was in the jar," RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said. "Obviously, quite troubling to people who may be hearing it."

The jar has been taken to the medical examiner's office in Dartmouth.

Clarke said the jar was intact when it was discovered, and it appeared to have been in the ground for a significant period of time.

"But without sort of an educated scientific opinion on that, difficult for us to say. It certainly doesn't look like it was put there recently," she said.