Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Jamie Myra elected as Town of Lunenburg mayor

Jamie Myra was elected as the mayor of Lunenburg, N.S., in a special election Saturday. The special election was held because the former mayor, Matt Risser, stepped down earlier this year.

Position was up for grabs because former mayor stepped down earlier this year

CBC News ·
A smiling man wearing sunglasses wears a hoodie that says Myra For Mayor.
Jamie Myra received more than twice as many votes as runner-up Gale Fullerton in the special election. (Myra for Mayor/Facebook)

Jamie Myra was elected mayor of the Town of Lunenburg, N.S., in a special election Saturday.

Myra received 811 votes, while runner-up Gale Fullerton received 377 votes, according to a news release from the town.

The special election was held because former mayor Matt Risser stepped down earlier this year.

Voter turnout was 59 per cent, the news release said.

Myra will be sworn in at the next council meeting on Sept. 12.

Until then, Peter Mosher will continue as acting mayor.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now