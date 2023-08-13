Jamie Myra elected as Town of Lunenburg mayor

Jamie Myra was elected mayor of the Town of Lunenburg, N.S., in a special election Saturday.

Myra received 811 votes, while runner-up Gale Fullerton received 377 votes, according to a news release from the town.

The special election was held because former mayor Matt Risser stepped down earlier this year .

Voter turnout was 59 per cent, the news release said.

Myra will be sworn in at the next council meeting on Sept. 12.

Until then, Peter Mosher will continue as acting mayor.

