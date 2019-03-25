N.S. man with history of sexual offences faces 40 additional charges

A man with a history of offences against young children is facing more than 40 additional charges.

The charges against James Michael Snow, 60, of Salmon River, N.S., date back to a period from 1984 to 1998 in the Walton, N.S., area.

In a statement Wednesday morning, RCMP say they were approached this January with a report of a historical sexual assault. The alleged victim was a young child.

During the course of their investigation, police identified four more alleged victims.

The charges include:

sexual assault (12 counts).

invitation to sexual touching (8 counts).

sexual interference (7 counts).

sexual exploitation (3 counts).

gross indecency (4 counts).

indecent act (3 counts).

unlawful confinement.

overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence.

prostitution of a person under 18.

In 2017, Snow was convicted of indecent exposure.

He also has convictions for sexual assault, breach of probation and supplying liquor to children under the age of 19.

In March, he was acquitted in Dartmouth provincial court of three charges of sexual assault.

Snow is being held in custody in relation to the historical assaults in Walton.

He's due in provincial court in Windsor on July 13 to answer to those charges.

Later this month, Snow will be in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Truro to set dates for a judge-alone trial. He's facing four charges there — one of exposing his genitals to children and three of failing to abide by conditions.

