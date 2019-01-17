Convicted sex offender facing more historical sexual assault charges

A Halifax man is facing charges in connection with historical sexual assaults that are alleged to have taken place in Dartmouth, N.S.

James Michael Snow, 58, was arrested on Wednesday in Halifax and has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police received a report on Jan. 4 about the alleged assaults, which are reported to have happened over three years and involved a child who was known to him. Police are not releasing further details in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Snow was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

Snow is a convicted sex offender who has a lifetime ban on being around children under 14. That ban was put in place after a 2003 sex assault conviction in Kentville.

In 2017, Snow was charged with six counts of sexual assault and 31 counts of breaching the prohibition order involving being around children.

The six sexual assault charges stemmed from alleged incidents in Walton in the 1980s that involved girls and women between the ages of five and 19.

The 31 breach charges involved allegations in 2016 and 2017 that he was near schools, public parks and daycares throughout the Halifax region and one location in Milford.

Also in 2017, he was convicted of an indecent act for masturbating in front of an open window at a Maplehurst Drive apartment on Valentine's Day in front of a group of children who were sledding.