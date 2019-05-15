Hamilton police seek suspect in N.S., N.B. for violent crimes

Police in Hamilton are asking for help from people in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to locate a suspect they believe is in the region.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Jamal Morris, 31, who is facing charges including sexual assault, assault, forcible confinement and choking to overcome resistance.

Police said they investigated Morris between February and October 2018 and an individual received injuries that required hospitalization. They said the incidents were targeted.

Hamilton police Const. Lorraine Edwards said they believe Morris may have relatives in Halifax or Saint John. They have distributed identical appeals for the public's help to police in both cities.

Police are advising the public not to approach Morris if he's spotted. People are asked to call 911 if Morris is seen.

