Cape Breton Liberal candidate apologizes for sexist, racist tweets

A Nova Scotia Liberal candidate has locked down his Twitter and Instagram accounts and wiped his Facebook page clean, after the Toronto Sun unearthed racist and sexist tweets made by him.

As a result, CBC News cannot access the offensive posts made by Jamie Battiste, the Liberal candidate for Sydney-Victoria.

But the Toronto Sun did highlight several tweets in the story it released on Friday.

"Why do I assume every skinny aboriginal girl is on crystal meth or pills?" said a Feb. 2, 2012, tweet.

Battiste is a resident of Eskasoni First Nation and Potlotek First Nation, and educates people about Indegenous treaties. He's a published writer on Mi'kmaw laws, history and knowledge, according to his profile on the Liberal Party's website.

Battiste graduated from Dalhousie University's law school in 2004.

'These were things I said during difficult times in my life'

A year later, the National Aboriginal Healing Organization named him as one of the national Aboriginal role models in Canada.

The Toronto Sun highlighted a July 11, 2013, tweet that was sexist.

"Cleaning, folding, cooking, feeling like an epic fail that I haven't found a woman who can stand me long enough to do this for me," said the tweet.

CBC News requested an interview with Battiste, but the Liberal Party declined the request. Instead, it sent out an emailed statement attributed to him.

"I would like to apologize for my comments," he said. "At times in my life, I have made crude jokes that I thought were funny at the time, but I realize now that these words were offensive. These were things I said during difficult times in my life, and they are not a reflection of my beliefs or who I am today. I apologize unreservedly."

