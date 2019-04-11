Former Halifax teacher charged with 16 sexual assault offences

A former Halifax teacher is facing 16 criminal charges in connection with sexual assaults dating from the 1980s and 1990s.

Jaddus Joseph Poirier, 77, was arrested Wednesday morning at a Halifax address, police said in a news release Thursday.

The charges were laid after several victims came forward to report historical sexual assaults between 1970 and 1990 at different locations in the Halifax region. Police launched an investigation into the allegations in October 2016.

Poirier worked for the former Halifax Regional School Board between 1984 and 2002.

He is charged with three counts of gross indecency, six counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual exploitation, and two counts each of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Released on conditions

He appeared in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday and was released on conditions. He must stay away from the three alleged victims as well as anyone under 18 or places children frequent.

"The three victims were youths at the time of the offences and Poirier was in a position of trust in relation to the victims as a teacher. We are not releasing any further details to protect the identity of the victims," police said.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we encourage anyone who is the victim of sexual assault to contact police."

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirmed Thursday that Poirier was employed as a teacher with the former Halifax District School Board from 1984-2002.

However, it would not release information about the schools where the man taught, citing the need to protect the identity of the complainants.

MORE TOP STORIES