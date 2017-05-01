Prepaid clients of bankrupt Glace Bay funeral home may be owed money
At least 2 clients of J.M. Curry Funeral Home prepaid for funerals, but didn't get refunds
The Nova Scotia government wants to hear from people who purchased pre-arranged funerals from a bankrupt Glace Bay funeral home, but did not receive refunds.
Service Nova Scotia, which oversees the province's funeral industry, said J.M. Curry Funeral Home declared bankruptcy and closed in March 2019.
In a news release, the department said it's aware of two cases where the home did not refund payments, but said there may be others.
Officials said they have seized the home's $20,000 bond for failing to comply with the Cemetery and Funeral Services Act, and will use that bond to help pay refunds.
The department said anyone who paid for a pre-arranged funeral and has proof of payment should contact Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services at 902-424-5819 before Oct. 15.
Last year, a Sydney funeral home closed following a suspicious fire, owing more than $120,000 in prepaid funeral contracts to 42 clients. It refunded some clients directly, but Service Nova Scotia also received a payment from the home to help reimburse customers.
