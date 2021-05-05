Near the water, in the water: Halifax mom pushes for IWK water birth for her son

Leslie Obol believed she could safely push out her fourth baby in a water birth at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Her birth plan was approved, and with support from a midwife, a doula, a nurse and her husband, she delivered Alioune — in water.

At age 40, and having had a C-section previously, Obol didn't seem like an obvious candidate for a water birth.

But Obol gave birth to her second and third child in a pool of warm water in Edmonton with the assistance of a midwife. She was determined to have the same experience once again.

But it had not been offered before at the IWK.

On May 1, 10-pound Alioune, which is Senegalese for warrior, was born in an inflatable pool in a birthing unit at the IWK, two weeks past Obol's due date.

Her water broke at 1 p.m. Her son was born four hours later.

Obol cradles her son for the first time in the pool. (Monique Legere/Thrive Doula Services)

"I came out healthy, baby came out healthy," Obol said in an interview as she cradled her baby at her home in Halifax.

"The nurses who had never seen it before were really excited."

Obol, who is a design instructor at NSCAD, admits she was "very headstrong and stubborn" as she pushed for a water-birthing plan. The only other option she considered was a water birth at home.

"I said, 'I don't care what the statistics are, I have done this two times already, I'm only two years older than I was the last time,'" she said.

Despite the challenges of delivering health care in COVID's third wave, the IWK approved a plan for Obol's water birth to proceed, she said. She believes she's set a precedent for other mothers in Nova Scotia who want this option.

The IWK was unable to confirm in time for publication that this was the first water birth at the hospital.

Leslie and Andrew Jackson Obol with their son. (Monique Legere/Thrive Doula Services)

"I feel very triumphant because it was so many people coming together to provide that support," said Obol.

She's grateful for the collaborative approach taken by the health team, led by midwives. An obstetrician became involved after she delivered because Obol experienced hemorrhaging.

The desire to feel the sensation of delivering a baby without the use of an epidural to numb the pain was a big reason for her decision. She said the hydrotherapy reduced her pain, so that coaching and support from her husband, doula, midwife and nurse were enough to get her through childbirth.

"I got into the pool and said, "Oh my God, I'm no longer in labour.' And my midwife, she laughed. She said 'No, no, you're just relaxed, you're comfortable.'"

Her other reason to advocate for a water birth is her belief that it's easier on the body.

Despite Alioune's size, Obol didn't experience any vaginal tearing. That was important because she didn't want to be nursing wounds while also taking care of a newborn and her three other children all under seven.

Obol said her views are grounded in her support of midwifery principles, such as self-knowledge of one's body, informed choice and women's empowerment.

Vivianne Apili, 6, Jackson Ongom, 2, and Jacinthe Anyinge, 4, hold their one-day- old brother, Alioune Obol. (Submitted by Leslie Obol)

For midwives, who have been regulated in Nova Scotia since 2009, this water birth is a watershed moment.

Wednesday marks the International Day of the Midwife, and the story of her midwife-assisted water birth in Nova Scotia is a fitting way to celebrate that, she said.

Obol has spent time in Africa, where her husband is from. She's observed matriarchal, holistic cultures there that have influenced her world view.

She acknowledges that her choice is not for every woman, but she's glad that she's paved the way for others.

Obol thought long and hard about a middle name for Alioune. She's a French-Canadian from the Prairies, and asked her Acadian friends for baby names.

She considered Marin or Maurius, names relating to water, a nod to being both an East Coast and a water baby. In the end she selected Marin.

"We do want to honour that this baby came into the world … near the water and in the water," she said.

