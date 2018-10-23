Former IWK CEO Tracy Kitch gets new lawyer ahead of fraud trial

With her Halifax trial on fraud charges looming, former IWK Health Centre CEO Tracy Kitch has changed her lawyer.

During a telephone conference with Judge Elizabeth Buckle on Tuesday, Kitch's original lawyer, Joel Pink, received approval to be removed as counsel of record.

Kitch, who was on the phone line, is now represented by Toronto-based lawyer Jacqueline King. King said Pink would remain involved as required. She will also receive assistance from Toronto lawyer Brian Greenspan.

In a telephone interview, King, who is originally from New Glasgow, N.S., expressed confidence in her client's case.

"I don't think this should ever have gone to trial," she said. "I've not seen a weaker case."

Kitch charged in 2018

Kitch stepped down from her post at the helm of the Halifax-based children's hospital in August 2017 amid questions about her expenses. A report ordered by the hospital's board found that Kitch billed $47,000 in personal charges to corporate accounts, money she eventually repaid.

The hospital's then-board chair brought the matter to the Nova Scotia auditor general and Halifax Regional Police.

Kitch was eventually charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust. The hospital's former chief financial officer, Stephen D'Arcy, was charged with breach of trust, unauthorized use of computer and mischief to data. His matter is proceeding through the courts separately.

King said she has been working with Pink for a while, but declined to elaborate on how she first became involved.

"I do a lot of commercial fraud work," she said. "We just decided to do it this way."

No delays anticipated

The matter is due back in court in September, with dates set through the rest of that month, the beginning of October and in January.

Exactly when the trial begins will depend on an application for records from Nova Scotia's auditor general that King and Christi Hunter, D'Arcy's lawyer, will be making.

In an interview, Crown attorney Peter Dostal said he's seen nothing in his dealings with King to date to suggest there will be delays in the matter, despite the change in counsel, something King herself confirmed.

"I would like to see this be heard ASAP," she said. "I don't like to adjourn anything."

