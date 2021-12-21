Young child dies following shooting in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public for help after a young boy died following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday evening.

According to police, the report of shooting came in at 4:07 p.m. AT in the 0-100 block of Windmill Road.

The child was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries. The IWK Health Centre in Halifax was placed on lockdown Tuesday evening as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the hospital said there was restricted access to the building for about an hour and that it ended after 6 p.m. People could leave the hospital at any time. The spokesperson said police advised the hospital to lock down because of a "situation in the community."

This is senseless and heartbreaking. The sympathies of our community go out to all who loved him. Please share any helpful information with <a href="https://twitter.com/HfxRegPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HfxRegPolice</a> <a href="https://t.co/REvVTd3Md7">https://t.co/REvVTd3Md7</a> —@MikeSavageHFX

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage offered his condolences to the family on Tuesday evening.

"This is senseless and heartbreaking. The sympathies of our community go out to all who loved him," Savage said in a tweet.

Police are looking for information related to the shooting, including video from around the area. They can be reached directly at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

