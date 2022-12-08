New virtual reality game at IWK teaches kids to safely drive power wheelchairs

A team at the IWK's rehabilitation centre hopes it has come up with an innovative way to help patients navigate the world in power wheelchairs by having them learn driving skills through virtual reality games.

Dr. Jordan Sheriko, the project leader, has spent four years working with Halifax-based Mars VR Lab to create the software to train his patients while keeping them entertained.

"It's been really exciting," he said. "I don't think any of us really would have imagined being where we are now when we started out on this."

Sheriko first became interested in virtual reality and its applications in rehabilitation therapy during his medical training.

Dr. Jordan Sheriko says it's important to find innovative ways to help children adapt to their environments. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

A few years ago, he mentioned to his colleagues that he wanted to explore virtual reality as a tool with his patients, seeing it as an emerging area for research. He said that by luck someone mentioned the Mars VR Lab.

"At the same time, there was a local business that was really keen to use their skills in software development, virtual reality and project management to look at how we can leverage that to help people," he said.

"Our developers really put together just a fantastic world to be exploring."

The result is a game set in a futuristic, robot-filled world. The kids have to navigate through a number of fun challenges that are actually designed to teach them the skills to use their own wheelchairs.

The hope is to send the virtual reality system home with families so kids can develop the skills needed to drive a power wheelchair. Sheriko says it will be a big benefit for those who live far from the hospital in Halifax. (Submitted by Mars VR Lab)

Sheriko's patients who are experienced wheelchair users have been testing the game through its development, giving advice along the way.

"The feedback was pretty consistent in that they see this as a tool that can really support power wheelchair training," he said.

Sheriko sees two key advantages with the software. First, it creates a safe space for kids to learn how to use expensive equipment.

"When we're doing power wheelchair training in the real world, we've got people around you that are trying to help and support," he said. "We've got a very expensive piece of equipment in the ballpark of $30,000, [plus] walls, other infrastructure that gets damaged or injured.

"They're learning early, intermediate skills in a virtual environment where it's safe, it's easily accessible, it's fun and engaging."

The rehabilitation team at the IWK has spent four years working with a local company, Mars VR Lab, in order to create the program. (Submitted by Mars VR Lab)

The other benefit is for those who live far from the IWK or other rehabilitation facilities.

Sheriko said the technology can be set up at home for training purposes. The person can come back later for testing to see if they are ready to go out into the community in a power wheelchair.

The program is still in the research phase, but Sheriko says it should be ready to be shared with other rehabilitation centres by February.

