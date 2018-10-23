Former IWK CEO Tracy Kitch charged with fraud

Halifax Regional Police have charged former IWK Hospital CEO Tracy Kitch with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust.

They have also charged former IWK chief financial officer Stephen D'Arcy with breach of trust, unauthorized use of computer and mischief to data.

Kitch, 57, was arrested in Oakville, Ont. and D'Arcy, 55, in Toronto.

Both are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Dec. 20.