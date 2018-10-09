IWK Health Centre permanently hires interim CEO

The IWK Health Centre has permanently hired the interim president and CEO appointed last year following an expense scandal at the children's hospital that claimed its top two executives.

Dr. Krista Jangaard will remain in the position, the hospital said in a press release on Tuesday.

Former CEO Tracy Kitch resigned last year after it was revealed she expensed thousands of dollars in personal charges to an IWK corporate credit card.

The hospital's chief financial officer, Stephen D'Arcy, later resigned after it was revealed he helped alter and downplay Kitch's expenses.

Dr. Krista Jangaard said she is thrilled to have the privilege to lead the IWK Health Centre. (IWK Health Centre)

A CBC News investigation revealed D'Arcy removed critical emails related to expense preparation for a freedom-of-information disclosure.

Jangaard, a neonatologist, has worked for the hospital since 1988, most recently as the vice-president of medicine.

"I view my new role as an opportunity to give back to the IWK and make a positive impact on not only the current and future health of our patients and families, but also the staff, physicians and learners who make this an exceptional academic health sciences centre," Jangaard said in the release.

A police investigation into Kitch's expenses is still ongoing.

With files from Michael Gorman

