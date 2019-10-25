Island View girls soccer team pushes toward N.S. title in second season

When Island View High School in Eastern Passage opened just over a year ago, it was a shiny new facility with stunning views of the islands at the mouth of Halifax harbour.

It was a grade 9-11 school in 2018-19 and getting sports teams up and running wasn't easy.

But the Island View Devils girls soccer team made the most of it.

Without a big budget, they wore T-shirts instead of uniforms.

"We were underfunded and didn't have jerseys and didn't have enough money to go to our own provincials," said coach Mitch Doell. "We didn't have the money to afford buses to go to away games."

The Island View High School girls recently won the Capital Region Division 2 girls soccer title. (Danielle Gofton)

"Last year, teams were looking at us and you could tell they were thinking, 'Oh, these girls aren't actual soccer players,'" said team captain Victoria Gofton. "But then we would come out and always give them a run for their money and we almost won provincials."

Despite being cash-strapped and younger than most high school teams, they still won Capital Region Division 2 championship.

A year later, the girls have new uniforms. Team jackets are on order.

The Devils are hoping to make history by winning the school's first Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation title.

The team hasn't lost all season heading into a provincial qualifier Saturday. A win sends the Devils to the provincial championship tournament.

"With it being just the second year of our school and our soccer program, that would be pretty great," said Gofton.

Gofton, the team's leading scorer, is planning to go to Saint Mary's University next year and play soccer for the Huskies.

Island View soccer is a family affair for the Goftons. Victoria's dad, Joe, is a coach and mother, Danielle, is the manager.

Island View High School's hockey team made its debut in the Metro High School boys hockey this week. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Island View High School has a student population of 400.

In June, it will have its first graduating class. Gofton is one of only three members of the girls' soccer team who will be graduating, leaving a bright future for the program.

Island View High School has also branched out into boys' hockey.

The school team played its first game this week in Musquodoboit Harbour against Eastern Shore District High School. The home opener is Saturday night against J.L. Ilsley at the Shearwater arena.

