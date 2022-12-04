Halifax Islamic group assembles winter relief kits for people in need

Volunteers from Islamic Relief Canada came together in Halifax on Sunday to assemble winter care kits to help people in need of warmth and relief this winter.

Volunteer Arsalan Salamat said his motivation for taking part in the project was to "help others who might be in need."

"It is a good way to give back to the community because Halifax did welcome me with open arms when I first arrived here eight years ago," Salamat said.

He said he has been volunteering for two years and the demand for services has increased since last year.

Volunteer Arsalan Salamat says the project is a good way of giving back to the community. (Paul Légère/CBC)

This is the sixth year for the charity's national Winter Warmth campaign. The team in Halifax put together 155 kits on Sunday for distribution, according to a news release.

Kits include winter essentials — gloves, socks and blankets — as well as personal care needs like sanitary pads and deodorant.

There are 105 kits designed for individuals and 50 kits designed for families. Three organizations will be assigned kits for distribution.

The Salvation Army will get 90 kits, Ummah Masjid mosque and community will receive 50 kits and Nisa Home, an Islamic shelter and support group for women, will receive 15 kits.

Aisha Gattous is the regional co-ordinator at Islamic Relief Canada. (Paul Légère/CBC)

Aisha Gattous, Islamic Relief Canada's regional co-ordinator, said the organization works to alleviate poverty across the world based on Islamic values.

Gattous said while the parent organization mainly focuses on providing aid internationally to countries in crisis, it also engages in domestic campaigns.

"This is one of our favourite ones," she said.

Like all the work done by the charity, Gattous said the winter campaign is funded by donations and fundraising events

According to Gattous, the national winter warmth campaign will distribute 4,000 kits across Canada in 30 cities this year..

