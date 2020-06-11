3 East Coast athletes visit places that provide meaning

You might not know these names now, but you'll likely be hearing more of them in the future.

Video producer Tyler Nadolny met up with three athletes who are achieving their goals on the court or the field.

They each visited three locations that mean something to them.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, 24, was drafted by the Calgary Stampeders this spring. The defensive lineman was the third pick overall in the CFL draft.

His football journey began at home in Dartmouth, before heading to Quebec and Southeastern Louisiana University.

He took Tyler to Dartmouth High School, the lookout near Lake Banook and The Hungry Hut (donair pizza, no sauce).

"Find peace in knowing that the process is simple, but you gotta understand that it's not easy. That's the advice I'd give you."

WATCH | Athlete profile: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund:



Video produced by Tyler Nadolny and Idahosa Yorke for CBC.

Keyonte Beals

Keyonte Beals was recruited to play high school basketball in the U.S. 2½ years ago. The 16-year-old goes to Vermont Academy.

Last year, he was named as an all-New England player and invited to play for the Adidas traveling AAU summer league team in the United States. He was also invited to the training camp for the under-16 Canadian national team.

Keyonte brought Tyler to the North Preston Community Centre, on a drive with his brother figure and to the lake near his house.

"Moving to the states, I didn't know anyone. I was just there, by myself, a kid from Canada. North Preston … no one knows where that is," he said. "And it's like, who are you?"

WATCH | Athlete profile: Keyonte Beals:



Michael Otoo

A traumatic brain injury threatened to take Michael Otoo away from the varsity courts.

In 2016, he was involved in a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident that put him in coma for five days.

He was playing basketball for the Mount Allison Mounties at the time. Doctors thought chances were slim he would play at that level again.

Now, the 24-year-old is back in the game at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, N.B.

He showed Tyler around the Lady Beaverbrook Gym, George Martin Hall and the Coffee Mill in Fredericton.

"I would say the one thing that really kept me going, and still is my sanctuary and probably my best friend today is Wilson, this basketball," said Michael, who's originally from Ottawa.

WATCH | Athlete profile: Michael Otoo:



