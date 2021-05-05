Irving shuts Halifax Shipyard after positive COVID-19 test

Irving Shipbuilding has shut its Halifax Shipyard after a positive COVID-19 test from someone connected its second Arctic and offshore patrol ship.

Irving said production operations at the shipyard are paused until at least Monday's day shift. The company said it will provide more details later Thursday.

The company is building six Arctic and offshore patrol ships for the Royal Canadian Navy. One has already been delivered. A second, the future HMCS Margaret Brooke, is undergoing final testing. The company plans to launch a third in 2022, and work on a fourth has begun.

Nova Scotia has not yet released its COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

