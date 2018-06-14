Irving to reopen Halifax Shipyard after extensive COVID-19 testing

Irving's Halifax Shipyard is expected to reopen Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 test last week shut down the entire worksite.

Irving spokesperson Tom Ormsby said work will start again with Tuesday's day shift.

He said Irving carried out comprehensive testing for COVID-19, and all tests so far have come back negative.

"We wish to thank Nova Scotia Public Health, our employees and our union leadership for a tremendous effort regarding the co-ordination and safe execution of such a large undertaking in such a short time frame," he said in an email Monday.

Ormsby said the shipyard will continue to stay vigilant against outbreaks.

About 1,600 people work at the shipyard and many are in the middle of a multibillion-dollar shipbuilding project for the Canadian navy.

