Irving Shipyard's switch to prefab pipes could impact up to 40 local jobs

Irving Shipbuilding says it's about to test a new pilot project that could impact the jobs of up to 40 workers at its Dartmouth, N.S., plant.

The company plans to start purchasing pre-assembled pipe sections from an unnamed supplier for use on its Arctic and offshore patrol ships (AOPS).

"We are initiating a pilot program to evaluate the benefits of buying fully assembled pipe sections instead of purchasing material from multiple vendors worldwide and assembling the pipe at our Marine Fabricators facility in Dartmouth," Irving Shipbuilding spokesperson Sean Lewis said in a written statement.

The piping work is used on everything from fuel lines to plumbing.

"We estimate that significant efficiencies can be gained by reducing shipping, handling, storage, and inventory costs associated with purchasing pipe material, fittings, flanges, and valves separately and then assembling the pipe sections at Marine Fabricators," Lewis said.

The union representing shipworkers could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lewis said all impacted workers will be offered positions at the Halifax Shipyard, while Marine Fabricators will still employ about 50 shipbuilders to prepare and cut steel plates.

Irving Shipyards is under contract to build six Arctic and offshore patrol ships.

