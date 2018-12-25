1,100 Irving Shipyard workers being temporarily laid off

More than half of the people who work at the Irving Shipyard in Halifax and at operations across the harbour in Dartmouth have been sent home Thursday as a result of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on operations.

According to a company news release, a large number of employees have not been showing up for work and the company has had a hard time getting supplies.

The layoffs apply to the Halifax Shipyard, Marine Fabricators and Woodside Industries facilities.

Irving said employees will be paid their wages until the end of next week, but the layoffs go to April 12.

"This suspension will be in place for the next three weeks, but may be reduced or extended as circumstances change," said the message signed by Irving president Kevin McCoy.

About 700 employees will remain on the job, with an unspecified number working from home.

As of Thursday, there are five confirmed and nine presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

