From the eel black market to empty jails: CBC Nova Scotia's top investigative stories of 2019

A million-dollar scheme to traffick baby eels and a Nova Scotian's victory over one of the world's largest automakers were some of CBC Nova Scotia's investigative stories that captivated our audience in 2019.

Here is a look back at some of our top in-depth stories over the past 12 months.

A wriggling, slithering mess

In May 2018, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans busted a man near the N.S.-N.B. border who was attempting to sell 300 kilograms of baby eels worth about $1.3 million on the open market.

A fisherman, holds elvers or glass eels, which are targeted by poachers in Nova Scotia waters (Jean-Sebastien Evrard / AFP via Getty Images)

The sting was part of a federal campaign targeting those who make millions of dollars every year selling eels poached from Nova Scotia's brooks and rivers to supply fish farms in Asia. Read the rest of the story here.

Meet Ranulph Hudston, the Volkswagen slayer

When Ranulph Hudston's 2007 Jetta started rusting in 2014, he took his car to a dealer expecting his 12-year corrosion warranty to be honoured.

Some repairs were made, but the rust problem resurfaced in 2017. When he took the vehicle back, the dealer informed him the corrosion was not the type covered by his warranty.

Ranulph Hudston stands beside his 2007 VW Jetta. A NS small claims court has awarded him almost $8,000 to cover rust repairs after VW refused to honor a 12-year corrosion warranty. (Submitted by Ranulph Hudston)

The Nine Mile River, N.S., man was told that the rust could have come from a number of sources not covered in the warranty, including tree sap and shoe buckles. Hudston wasn't buying the explanation and took the automaker to small claims court. Find out what happened here.

Cooking up a $3.6M tax fraud scheme

If you've never heard of the cookbook, salad dressing, wig-making, catering and children's fur coat empire run by Cape Breton's Saker family, you are not alone.

Yet, according to allegations in search warrant records, the 10 companies under their control claimed to have done $56 million in sales. But there's little evidence of the millions in sales claimed by the group. Read how Canada Revenue Agency zeroed in on the alleged fraudsters.

The big shark-tagging program that nearly didn't happen

Canada's Department of Fisheries and Oceans was not on board with a proposal from Ocearch of Florida to tag great white sharks off Nova Scotia last year. It was the group's first effort to obtain the foreign fishing vessel research licence needed to operate in Canadian waters.

The non-profit research organization applied to tag 20 great white sharks off Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in September and October 2018. But DFO was unconvinced of the value of Ocearch's work. The process also involved a Seattle lobbying firm and the U.S. State Department.

Jane, a 10-foot long white shark, was tagged by Ocearch in October 2018. (Robert Snow/Ocearch)

The organization eventually got permission for its 2018 expedition, subsequently capturing and releasing seven great white sharks, all in Mahone Bay, N.S. Read why the federal government was cool to Ocearch's activities in N.S. waters.

Empty cells at Atlantic Canada's youth jails

This July, there were fewer than 30 inmates in the region's four long-term youth jails — secure facilities built to hold 10 times that number.

A few decades ago, these facilities were full, even overcrowded. The decline in numbers began slowly back in 2003, when the Youth Criminal Justice Act came into force. Young people can only be jailed if they commit a violent crime, or a crime that would result in a sentence of more than two years for an adult; or if they failed to comply with other sentences in the community and continue to reoffend.

The Waterville youth centre in Nova Scotia, along with the rest of the corrections facilities for young offenders in Atlantic Canada, has seen a dramatic decline in the number of inmates. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Dwindling numbers of young people living in the region is another factor.

Find out what is being planned for empty buildings designed to hold young offenders.

Why is a bank asking for your password at another bank?

Edmonton resident Paul Kaminsky was stunned when he was asked to provide his account number and password from another bank as he tried to open a new online account with National Bank of Canada.

"Boy, that's a first for me," Kaminsky said.

However, National Bank makes no apologies for requesting the information, saying it "is scrubbed 100 per cent." But other experts urged caution about sharing your login details with anyone, including another bank.

One expert summed up National Bank's procedure as "unprecedented and completely privacy invasive." Read more on the story here.

