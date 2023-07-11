Investigation into Nova Scotia wildfires continues 5 months later

The investigation into the wildfires in Shelburne County and Upper Tantallon that broke out on May 27 and 28 is continuing, but the Department of Natural Resources says it can't release information about its progress yet.

Through access to information, CBC obtained some email records related to the progress of the wildfire investigations.

The emails describe the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) wildfire prevention officer Kara McCurdy as the lead for the "cause and origin" investigations.

In an email on June 9, McCurdy circulated the Tantallon Wildfire Origin and Cause Report to representatives from DNRR's conservation branch and manager of forest protection, along with an officer from Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and another officer from Halifax Regional Police.

A number of witnesses were interviewed, but all information about the witnesses and what they said was blacked out in the documents provided to CBC.

Halifax Fire officials have told CBC the origin of the Upper Tantallon fire was traced to a property on Juneberry Lane, which was destroyed by the fire.

On June 15, McCurdy wrote to an RCMP officer about the Barrington and Lake Road fire reports, promising they would be finished within days.

CBC requested final copies of both reports using a freedom of information request, but the request was denied on the grounds that disclosure could harm law enforcement, reveal information relating to the exercise of prosecutorial discretion, or deprive a person of a right to a fair trial.

According to the Nova Scotia public prosecution service, there have been no charges laid in either wildfire.

The RCMP confirmed that DNRR conservation officers have the authority to lay charges under the Forests Act, but RCMP have authority to lay criminal charges.

CBC asked if the RCMP have ruled out the possibility of criminal charges. The RCMP replied that DNRR is the lead agency and its investigation continues.

In an email, DNRR spokesperson Patricia Jreige explained investigations are "ongoing."

CBC asked what questions the department is trying to answer if the cause and origin reports have been completed, but Jreige said the department could not provide information about that.

"We understand Nova Scotians want to know the outcomes," she wrote. "However, at this point we cannot comment on the nature of the investigation or what is being investigated."

The department has previously said both fires were caused by human activity.

